WARREN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The 66th Annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival is scheduled to start on Saturday, June 4. According to the festival’s website, it’s one of the oldest continuous running festivals in the state of Arkansas.

66th Annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival 2022 schedule. (Photo courtesy of Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Website)

