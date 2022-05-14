EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Saturday, the fifth annual Lupus walk returned to El Dorado. The walk brings survivors of the auto-immune disease together with their friends and family.



Lupus is an autoimmune disorder that can impact many parts of the body including the organs, hair and skin. Extreme fatigue, light sensitivity and higher susceptibility to infection are just some of the symptoms.

The event was organized by the El Dorado Lupus Flare Fighters

Ninety percent of those diagnosed with lupus are women. Women of color are diagnosed at a higher rate than their white counterparts.

If you live in the area and want to become a member of the group, check out their Facebook page here.

For more information about Lupus, click here.