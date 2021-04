Hamburg, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 4/29/21 — If you’re looking for something to do, head to Hamburg to celebrate the 50th World Famous Armadillo Festival.

Check out the flyers below to learn more information or visit the Hamburg Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for more details.

The events and concerts are free to the public. Tickets for the carnival rides will cost though there are armband specials on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $25.