$5,000 reward being offered for information in the unsolved murder of Crissy Hayes in Banks, AR

BANKS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — An unsolved murder in Banks is being brought to light and the friends of the victim are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Bradley County Sheriff’s Deputies found Crissy Hayes, 44, stabbed to death inside a trailer home on Monday, July 13. It’s this smile and bubbly personality the family misses the most.

“I’m mommy and I hurt but daddy hurts,” Hayes’ mother, Mona Gregory said. “Bubby hurts. Smiley hurts. Stacha hurts. Courtney hurts. Dalton hurts. Josie and Junie hurt.”

Hayes had just moved to the small town of Banks and had only been living inside the home for a few weeks. She was hoping for a fresh start in this community.

Gregory last saw her daughter two days prior to the murder. Hayes went to pick up some of her belongings at Gregory’s house. Then, she exuded such hope in the life she was beginning to live.

“That’s what makes this so hard,” Gregory said. “She had finally found happiness again and before she could ever follow through someone took her away and that’s not fair.”











Police say she was last seen alive Sunday, outside her home. No arrests have been made and little details are known but there were no signs of forced entry.

“It appears whoever murdered my child, she knew them. She opened the door for them and she let them in,” Gregory said. “There was no sign of break-in. She trusted whoever she opened the door to.”

The family is asking for anyone with information to just come forward. They are doing everything they can to make sure this case doesn’t go cold and they’re hoping the public does the same as well.

“Help us share her face and get her story out there and help us found the people that are responsible for my child’s death,” Gregory said.

If you have any information regarding this unsolved murder you can contact the Arkansas State Police at 501-618-8850.