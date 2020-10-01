40 Days of prayer begins in Union County

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — 40 days of prayer kicked off in El Dorado and Union County today.

The community gathered this afternoon at the Murphy Arts District amphitheater to begin this initiative which has been a community-wide effort for the last six years.





Photo courtesy: Matt Hutcheson/El Dorado News-Times



Leaders say they want to put their faith into action and will be praying for many issues across the city and worldwide.

Ministers across the community are uniting to prepare daily prayer guides for our community to pray together over 40 days.

Each daily prayer will be featured in the El Dorado News-Times and on this website.