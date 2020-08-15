Four suspects arrested in connection with SAU student’s death, two of the suspects are on the current football team roster

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Four suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to the August 11 death of Southern Arkansas University senior, Joshua Smith.

According to a news release, Odies Wilson of North Little Rock, Arkansas; Le’Kamerin (Kam) Tolbert of Little Rock, Arkansas; Quincy Isaiah Lewis of Little Rock, Arkansas; and Shaivonn (Shakey) Robinson of Vacherie, Louisiana, were arrested early Friday evening, August 14, and charged with capital murder.





From Left to right: Le’Kamerin Tolbert, Shaivonn Robinson and Odies Wilson

The shooting death of Smith occured Tuesday morning, August 11, in the Donald W. Reynolds Campus and Community Center parking lot of Southern Arkansas University.

Smith was a senior engineering physics major from Sparkman, Arkansas.

The university says at approximately 12:31 A.M., three students living off-campus met “individuals not believed to be associated” with SAU in the parking lot of the Donald W. Reynolds campus community center.

After a discussion, several shots were fired. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Another student was taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center and was stable.

The four suspects are currently being held awaiting Monday arraignment at 3:00 p.m. Additional charges may be filed. The investigation is ongoing.

According to university spokesperson, Donna Allen, Tolbert and Robinson are listed on the current roster for SAU’s football team. Robinson is a sophomore defensive back while Tolbert is a red-shirt freshman linebacker.

Wilson is a current student and former SAU football player. According to Muleriders athletic webstite, he made his debut in 2018 and played in 8 games, He is a 2017 graduate of Parkerview High School in Little Rock.

SAU President Dr. Trey Berry said in a statement, “We are grateful for the great work of the SAU Police Department, the Magnolia Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and U. S. Marshalls. Their persistence on this case brings a grieving family one step closer to resolve and allows our community to rest easier knowing that the suspects in this case have been identified.”