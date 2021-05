EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) -- Juneteenth is approaching and the community is gearing to celebrate in a big and new way.

The Coalition of Black Professionals and Anxiety is a Mutha presents the first Black Outstanding Leaders and Doers Awards which will happen on June 18th. It will be hosted by Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer and there will be a special performance provided by LB Crew.