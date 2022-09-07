LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Good news on the jobs front with an expansion announcement by a Little Rock laboratory Wednesday.

Little Rock -based Arkana Laboratories announced it is making a $30 million investment in order to add 10,000 square feet to its existing 90,000 square foot west Little Rock facility. The expansion is expected to add 74 new jobs over the next five years with additions to the firm’s education, research and health care roles.

“These jobs are a win for Arkansas as we further our efforts to bring more technology and health care jobs to the state,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “Arkana aggressively recruits top talent from across the globe, and this talent will find an unparalleled quality of life here filled with opportunities once they discover the many benefits of living in Arkansas.”

“Arkana Laboratories provides invaluable services for its clients, not to mention the educational opportunities they provide for their employees and the value they add to the research, science, and healthcare economies within Central Arkansas,” Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said.

Arkana provides pathology services across the nation, often with same-day results. The new jobs will be for laboratory technicians, pathologists and administrators. It will bring the lab’s total employment to 220 people.

“The announcement of Arkana Laboratories to invest $30 million and create 74 new, high-paying jobs solidifies Little Rock as a healthcare leader across the south,” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said. “These highly-technical positions will bring people from across the globe to our state’s capital city and we welcome them to Little Rock.”

Representatives of the Little Rock Regional Chamber were also on hand for the Wednesday announcement.