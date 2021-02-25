$3,000 reward offered in an El Dorado missing person case, suspect released from jail

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 02/25/2021– The El Dorado Police Department is hoping a monetary reward will lead to information into the disappearance of a young woman who was last seen on November 4.

The El Dorado Crime Stoppers, a board which consists of community members, has offered a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons who are involved in 23-year-old Iesha Jackson’s disappearance.

“What we need at this time is for people to come forward and tell us what they know. People don’t want to get involved. People are scared of retaliation but there are people out there that have information on this case,” Captain Scott Harwell said.

According to family members, Jackson was last seen at her home the night of November 4. She had just returned from a trip from Houston with her brother.

In December, an arrest was made in connection to her disappearance. The suspect, Semajee Dismuke, was released from jail at the Union County Detention Center earlier this month.

According to Captain Harwell, Dismuke’s defense attorney filed an order to have him released from custody citing a state criminal procedure rule that requires formal charges to be filed within 60 days of a defendant’s arrest.

According to Rule 8.6, failure to file within 60 days “shall not be grounds for dismissal of the case against the defendant, but shall, upon motion of the defendant, result in the defendant’s release from custody unless the prosecuting attorney establishes good cause for the delay.”

“We don’t have the answers on all of the evidence at this point,” Captain Harwell said. “In order to formally charge, you have to know that you have enough to go forward with the case. If you charge someone and they are found not guilty, they can’t be charged again. If six months down the line we got the results on the evidence that we needed, we couldn’t go back and charge him again.”

When asked if investigators rushed the arrest, Captain Harwell believes they made the right call. He pointed to witness statements that allowed them to get the probable cause to make the arrest and to get the arrest warrant.

His only wish is that they had come upon the resources they have now, months ago.

“We have collected a ton of evidence which has to be processed. All of that is at the lab now. They did place a rush on this case for some of the processing so hopefully in the near future we will have answers to all of that,” he said.

Throughout the investigation, the family and members of the the public have cited issues with the department not sending in an outside search team to help look for Jackson. Captain Harwell says it was too early to call in for help with no pinpointed location of where she might be.

Many have also complained that the department hasn’t been forthcoming in providing the community with updates in the case but investigators want to assure the public they are doing what they can to get some closure for this family.

“My goal would be to find her safe and sound but after almost four months, I don’t know. But, I would like to bring her home to her family whether that is closure because we find her body or because we brought her home safe but until they get that closure, until she’s brought home they won’t be able to heal,” he said.

Since Jackson has been missing, Captain Harwell says the investigative division has done multiple searches on foot and with drones and ATV’s. They have also used cadaver dogs on at least two different occasions to search areas of interest.

“The main reason is that we have no idea where she is. If we had locked in on where she could be recovered, by all means, we would reach out for every bit of help that we could,” he said.

“Working in a criminal investigation, you can’t put all of your cards on the table. You can’t tell everybody what you’re doing. If everyone knows what you’re doing it would be difficult for us to prosecute a case. I wish I could because we have spent countless hours on this case as well as many others.”

We weren’t able to reach the prosecuting attorney’s office for a comment on the motion that was filed by the suspect’s attorney.