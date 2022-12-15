JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A three-year-old child with down syndrome was found in the middle of the road by a good samaritan while he was supposed to be in the specialized care of a local preschool.

Kayden’s mother said the director told her he slipped out of the cafeteria doors. Police told her later there were five teachers present at the time.

While driving after getting breakfast, Krissy Coulter saw Kayden.

“All of the sudden…I see a baby running around” she said.

Coulter told us proper authorities were allied and she went to the fire station to keep him warm.

“He didn’t have a jacket on, he was wet, and he was cold,” she said.

Kayden’s mother, Anntwanette Branscomb, said she received the call after he was found.

“I was frightened and scared for his well-being cause if he’s running on the main road, he could’ve been hit by a car, anyone could have kidnapped him and then I would’ve been without my baby” she said.

Coulter brought him a fire truck today, because of how much he loved them during the rescue, she said. Thanks to his new friend – Kayden is home safe with his family.

“We need more people like you in this world because anything could’ve happened to my baby” Branscomb said.

But Coulter said she hopes to live in a society where people have each other’s backs. She has started a GoFundMe to raise money for Kayden to go to a safe daycare.

“I think that more people in our community should step up and quit being ugly” she said.

KARK 4 News reached out to Pathfinder for a statement, but we’re told it was under investigation and they could not comment.

According to the Department of Human Services website, Pathfinder has been visited five times this year, no visit resulting in violations.

The DHS said they could not comment if an investigation has been opened at this time.

Kayden’s grandmother, Nekia Lewis, said it was unacceptable, and something needed to be done.

“The people who were supposed to have been watching him – justice needs to be done,” Lewis said.