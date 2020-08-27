3 Arkansas Nat’l Guard High Water Teams called to state active duty ~ Teams stationed at Hope & Texarkana to support Ark. State Police

ARKANSAS — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has ordered three High Water Teams from the Arkansas National Guard to state active duty.

This order was issued to help support the Arkansas State Police Troops F, G and K along with local emergency response in regards to the anticipation of flooding in Southwest Arkansas.

This order is effective as of Noon, Thursday, August 27.

One team will be staged at the Texarkana armory and two teams are staged at the Hope armory.

According to Governor Asa Hutchinson, flooding is anticipated to occur in Southwest Arkansas due to rainfall from Hurricane Laura.

There are 36 soldiers, 12 at each armory, from the Arkansas National Guard’s 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team that will staff 3 Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV) and one High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) at each armory.

These vehicles will offer high ground clearance and are able to carry up to 15 people.

The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.

