EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 9 AM to 4 PM, the 23rd Annual SouthArk Outdoor Expo will take place at the El Dorado Conference Center located at 311 South West Avenue in El Dorado, Ark. At 7:30 A, there will be a Leslie Darden Hero 5K Run/Walk and the rib cook-off award announcements will occur at 4 PM.

The Expo will feature vendor booths, live music, food trucks, and demonstrations, including a magic show and a Smoke Bear meet-and-greet. The entry fee for the expo is one canned or packaged food item, which will be donated to a local food bank by event organizers.

For more information and to see a full schedule, click here.