22,000-plus mail-in ballots requested in Little Rock area

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. Democrats and Republicans are involved in hundreds of lawsuits across the country relating to the upcoming election. The lawsuits concern the core fundamentals of the American voting process, including how ballots are cast and counted.(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials in the county where Little Rock is situated say more than 22,000 mail-in ballots have been sent to voters who requested them ahead of Monday’s early voting start.

Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth said Thursday that the number of ballots sent far exceeds the 8,000 sent four years ago and is about 8% of the county’s approximately 260,000 registered voters.

Little Rock officials said the street in front of the county courthouse that is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic will be shut down each day of early voting so voters can drop off their ballots.