22,000-plus mail-in ballots requested in Little Rock area

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials in the county where Little Rock is situated say more than 22,000 mail-in ballots have been sent to voters who requested them ahead of Monday’s early voting start.
Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth said Thursday that the number of ballots sent far exceeds the 8,000 sent four years ago and is about 8% of the county’s approximately 260,000 registered voters.
Little Rock officials said the street in front of the county courthouse that is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic will be shut down each day of early voting so voters can drop off their ballots.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Cassidy has financing advantage in Louisiana US Senate race
- Saban still asymptomatic, but sidelined for Alabama-Georgia
- First lady lashes out at media about friend’s tell-all book
- Masks, taxes and Kanye: A look at the not-real news of the week
- UPDATE: Victim in fatal shooting in Ruston Wednesday identified