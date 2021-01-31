21-year-old woman with Cerebral Palsy partners with a company to give therapy animals to foster children in Union County

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 01/30/21 — More than 100 kids enter foster caster in Union County each year and one woman in El Dorado wants to make sure these children are reminded that they are loved.

Madison Livingston, 21, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was young and has a passion for helping people. In December, she raised over $1200 for kids at Hope Landing to have three private sessions to skate at MAD on Ice.





Now, she’s donated puppies from Lavendar Life Company to give to kids who are coming in and out of the foster care system in Union County.

“She’s always asking me what she can do and I’m always brainstorming,” Madison’s mom, Cindy Nixon said. “She loves to fundraise. She loves to help and give back in any way she can.”

Nixon contacted Lavender Life and her daughter became a community sponsor, the first in the state of Arkansas.

The company aims to provide kids in foster care with a comfort therapy animal. The message they want to convey to these kids is “You are Loved and Never Alone”.

Many times, these kids go through so much trauma and the lavender scented animals are supposed to be a source of peace and reduce kids’ anxieties.

“They’re not going to feel sad. They’re going to feel happy,” Livingston said.

Livingston presented the Department of Children and Family Services in Union County with 112 puppies Friday afternoon.

“We are very appreciative of this. As you know, we deal with foster kids. Most of the time when they come into our facility they may not come with anything,” Union County DCFS Supervisor, Mydeana Bridges said.

“With this donation of bears, if we have a big sibling group and have to split them up they can have something that will remind them of a sibling.”

Madison has friends and family who are fostering which is her inspiration behind partnering with Lavender Life. She hopes to mobilize others to join her in raising awareness.

She is encouraging everyone to buy one of these therapeutic animals. For each bunny or puppy someone purchases, one is donated to a child in foster care.