2020 U.S. Census start has been delayed for two weeks, advocates say it’s up to the community to make sure everyone gets counted

EL DORADO, Ark. (04/1/20) — Today is Census Day and just like many operations, The United States Census Bureau is seeing some delays of their own.

According to a press release, all field operations have been suspended until April 15. They want to ensure the safety of their employees and the public. Despite delays, they’re still focused on meeting their year-end deadline.

“We still have to think at the end of this year the census count is going to have to be turned in,” El Dorado City Councilman, Willie McGhee said.

The census records information about everyone living in this country. McGhee said it’s important work.

“If we don’t get an accurate count we lose money,” he said. “We lose probably about 2500 dollars per person.”

Whether you use social media or call your friend on the phone, representatives with the census and local advocates say it’s up to the community now to make sure everyone gets counted.

“We as a city and county that’s something that we all can do from the youngest to the oldest,” McGhee said.

You can response to the census online, by phone or by mailing in the 2020 census form.