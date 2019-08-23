$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in teen’s death

EL DORADO, Arkansas (08/22/19) — The El Dorao Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that can lead to an arrest in a teen’s shooting death.

Almost two weeks have passed since Octavius Critton Jr., 17, was found shot to death outside a home in the 1200 block of California Street. Police found his body while investigating a shooting nearby that left Juston Mayweather, 23, wounded.

“He didn’t deserve it,” his father said. “I don’t feel like no child deserves death in a tragic way.”

Octavius Jr. was known as “Tay” to many friends and family but to his parents, Octavius Critton Sr. and Shameka Anderson, that was their “baby boy”.

Tay was killed five days after his 17th birthday and two days before his senior year of high school. Tay recently received a Certificate of Proficiency for completing a welding class at the South Arkansas Community College.

He had his driver’s permit, kept his grades up and was ready to head off to college once he graduated high school. His parents say he had a bright future ahead of him.

“He was a very motivated and goal-driven child. Smart. Wonderful. Intelligent,” Anderson said.

Of his parents, he was dad’s best friend. Critton believes his son’s smile and personality came from him. They had a bond that couldn’t be broken.

Football coaches and staff held an event for players and their dads August 10, the day before Tay was killed. Fathers and their sons both stood in the high school cafeteria and shared their personal thoughts and goals of each other.

Critton didn’t know that day would be his last time to have a moment like that with his middle son.

“He told me his proudest moments about me and I told him my proudest moment about him,” Critton said. “It was most definitely a proud day for me and I’m still a proud father.”

Now, they’re seeking justice for their baby boy. Police have interviewed many people but don’t have any proof as to who shot and killed Tay and seriously injured Mayweather. Critton and Anderson aren’t looking for payback, they’re looking for answers.

“Right now, it’s not the time for revenge or none of that. All I’m asking for is justice. If you know something about it. Speak up,” Critton said. “If you feel comfortable with me taking it to the police station, call me, hit me up on Facebook. It’s not snitching. It’s telling the truth.”

Police just want anyone with information to do the right thing.

“It should take zero dollars to make that phone call. because if it were you, you would want somebody to relay that information and not have to wait for somebody to throw a dollar out there to be a part of this,” Lieutenant Lutman said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Lt. Scott Harwell or Detective Angela Means with the El Dorado Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division, at (870) 881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at (870) 863-INFO.

If your information leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this crime, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Homicide victim in Sunday night shooting is a 17-year-old student and football player

EL DORADO, Arkansas (8/12/19) — El Dorado’s second homicide of the year is that of another young life.

Octavius Critton, 17, of El Dorado was the victim shot and killed Sunday night in the 1200 block of California Street.

Critton would have been entering his senior year at El Dorado High School this week and played on the football team. He was the team’s defensive back and sported the #6 Wildcat jersey. His teammates and coaches remember him for his personality and uplifting spirit.

Head football coach, Steven Jones, issued a statement:

“Last night we were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Octavius Critton. He was loved by his teammates and coaches. Octavius had a smile that would light up the room. His positive outlook on life is something that I will hang on to forever. His happiness, was contagious and he was a real joy to be around.”

The team had a scheduled practice at 5 a.m. today but the coaching staff cancelled the practice to meet with the players during this emotional time.

“This is a tragedy because we begin school tomorrow,” Lieutenant Christopher Lutman said.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. From information already provided, the shooting stemmed from a social media argument and there are several people involved who know what happened. There is no motive at the moment but police but are confident someone will be apprehended soon.

“We’re following a bunch of leads. There’s a lot of evidence that has to be processed that officers and investigators obtained from the scene,” Lieutenant Christopher Lutman said. “We have a lot of good information that should get us to a resolution fairly quickly.”

If you have any information about the shooting please contact the El Dorado Police Department at 881-4810.

This is still a developing story.

EL DORADO, Ark. (KARK) – (8/12/19) A man is dead and another wounded after a shooting late Sunday evening.

The El Dorado Police Department (EPD) says officers were called to the 1200 block of Detroit St. just after 11:30.

That’s where they found a wounded man inside the house who told officers the shooting had happened across the street in the 1200 block of California Street. At last report, Juston Alex Mayweather was being treated for his injuries.

Officers found the second victim at a home on California Street. He has been identified as Octavious Critton. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The EPD says say no arrest has yet been made but investigators are looking for “numerous individuals for statements who have information leading up to this incident.”

Critton’s body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the EPD Detective Division at 870-881-4810.