2 friends split $75,000 Arkansas lottery prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (8/14/19) Two Jonesboro men who have a tradition of alternating buying lottery tickets a couple of times a week are splitting a $75,000 lottery prize. Robin Rhea claimed the prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center today.

Rhea’s friend and employee, Greg Schaaf, purchased the $3 10X Bonus Crossword instant ticket at Adoosh Mini Mart, 500 South Gee Street in Jonesboro on Monday.

“Greg and I have been close friends since high school, and we’ve also been working together for years,” said Rhea.

Schaaf reminded lottery officials that Northwest Arkansas has been under a heat advisory.

“This weather has been scorching! We ran out of bottled water, so I ran to the store to purchase some more,” he said. “During my stop, I decided to purchase a lottery ticket and gave it to Robin when I got back to work.”

The duo didn’t realize the ticket was a winner until Tuesday. They were exhausted after work Monday and decided to scratch the ticket the next day.

“I scratched the ticket after dinner. When I realized that it was a winner, I called Greg immediately. I knew I had to split the prize with my buddy,” Rhea said.

“When he told me the news, I was thrilled. I’ve been having a hard time lately and just decided to put it in God’s hands,” Schaff said. “Then all of a sudden – boom! My friend wins the lottery, and I’m blessed that he wants to split it with me.”

Rhea and Schaaf plan to pay tithes and bills with their winnings. They want to donate to a rehabilitation facility in Jonesboro.

