LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Senate candidate Jake Bequette is suing after two counties incorrectly listed his first name as “Jack” on their ballots in this month’s Republican primary election.

Attorneys for Bequette filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, the second day of early voting for the May 24 primary. Bequette is challenging Sen. John Boozman in the GOP Senate primary. Secretary of State John Thurston said his office contacted Craighead County to alert them they had the wrong first name for Bequette, but the county didn’t act.

Thurston said Phillips County had the same error and was working to rectify it.