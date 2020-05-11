2.8 Magnitude earthquake shakes El Dorado area Monday morning

EL DORADO, Ark.- A magnitude 2.8 earthquake shook El Dorado and nearby areas on Monday morning.

The earthquake happened at 9:49 a.m.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was about eight miles East-Southeast of El Dorado.

USGS says the quake shook a distance of about seven and a half miles wide.

