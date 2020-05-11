EL DORADO, Ark.- A magnitude 2.8 earthquake shook El Dorado and nearby areas on Monday morning.
The earthquake happened at 9:49 a.m.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was about eight miles East-Southeast of El Dorado.
USGS says the quake shook a distance of about seven and a half miles wide.
For more information from the U.S. Geological Survey, click here.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- University of Arkansas professor arrested on federal wire fraud charge
- 2.8 Magnitude earthquake shakes El Dorado area Monday morning
- As countries restart, WHO warns about lack of virus tracing
- Mosquito spraying begins Monday night for portions of Ouachita Parish
- Coast Guard looking for missing commercial fisherman