1st step of I-40 bridge repair complete; span remains closed

In this undated image released by the Tennessee Department of Transportation shows a crack is in a steel beam on the Interstate 40 bridge, near Memphis, Tenn. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the crack is in a 900-foot steel beam that provides stability for the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Arkansas and Tennessee over the Mississippi River. The bridge was closed Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after inspectors found the crack. (Tennessee Department of Transportation via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee transportation officials say the first step toward repairing a crack in a steel beam in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Tennessee and Arkansas has been completed.

Engineers have installed steel plates on each side of the fractured beam to secure the bridge for a permanent fix.

The second step involves removing and replacing the cracked beam. Officials say the bridge cannot reopen until both steps are completed, and the entire project could take months.

The I-40 bridge connecting Memphis and the Arkansas city of West Memphis was closed May 11 after inspectors found the crack.