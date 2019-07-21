15-year-old girl charged with murder in Arkansas man’s death

Arkansas News
Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — (7/21/19) Authorities in west-central Arkansas say a 15-year-old girl has been arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of a 52-year-old man near Atkins.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the girl is being held in the neighboring Yell County jail on a $300,000 bond.

Her name has not been released.

Authorities investigating reports of a shooting say 52-year-old Edward Eugene Arnold dead near Atkins.

A suspected cause of death and the relationship between the girl and Arnold have not been released.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss