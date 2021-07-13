POLICE: 12-year-old admits to robbing Crossett store at gunpoint, says someone made him do it

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 7/13/21 — A 12-year-old male juvenile is in police custody after investigators say he robbed a convenience store in Crossett.

Around 8 a.m. on July 9, officers with the Crossett Police Department were dispatched to Oakhurst Minit Shop for an armed robbery.

The cashier told police that she saw the juvenile enter the store wearing a facemask and a gray hoodie with the hood on his head.

The juvenile walked around the store for several minutes but she didn’t think anything of it, according to the report.

When the customers exited the store, the juvenile came to the front of the store, pointed a gun at her and advised her to open the cash register.

The cashier said the juvenile kept telling her he was sorry and that somebody was making him rob the store because he was in trouble.

Moments later, the juvenile ran out of the store into a nearby neighborhood.

Officers quickly received information on where the juvenile was located but when officers went to the home, they were denied entry.

Chief Cruce was able to contact a local community leader who was able to speak with the occupants of the residence though they denied the juvenile’s involvement in the crime.

After two hours, the mediator informed police that one of the occupants of the residence found evidence inside the home that linked the juvenile to the robbery.

Officers retrieved a handgun, $448 in cash and the hoodie that matched the one that was seen in surveillance video.

Police waited until the juvenile’s mother arrived at the home to take him into custody at which point he admitted to robbing the minit shop, according to a report.

Investigators say the juvenile was in town visiting a family member but lives in Benton with his mother.

He is currently being held at the Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center. He will appear for his first court hearing on Wednesday.