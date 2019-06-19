$10K bass team tournament returns to Camden

CAMDEN, Ark. (KARK) – (6/19/19) The Rumble on the River Bass Team Tournament is a one day only event held on Saturday, July 6th at the Camden River Walk on the Ouachita River in Downtown Camden.

Take off is at 6 a.m. and weigh-in is at 3 p.m. at River Walk Park and boat launch (405 Washington St. SE. Camden AR 71701) in Downtown Camden. Free lunch provided for all participants at the weigh-in.

Prizes Include:

1st place $5,000 guaranteed

Payout through 10th place in Cash & Prizes!

Entry fee is only $125 per boat with a 2 person per boat limit.

Registration will begin online June 1, early registration June 1st – July 2nd will be entered in a drawing for a $50 Academy Sports Gift Card.

Register online at www.arkansasbassteamtrail.net, or in Person at The Camden Area Chamber of Commerce (314 S Adams Ave) in Camden AR.

Final registration will be held Friday, July 5th from 6-8 p.m. at The First Friday Market in Downtown Camden, AR. You may also want to take part in our special casting competition that we will be held during the First Friday Market. There will be an Adult as well as a Child division for an opportunity to win prizes.

For Rules and Registration, visit www.arkansasbassteamtrail.net.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

