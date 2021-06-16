$1,000 reward offered for information on the suspect involved in oil spills in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 6/16/21 — The Union County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding the person involved in recent vandalism crimes in Smackover-Norphlet.

Investigators say they received two reports of an unknown individual going to well site locations and opening up the valves on the tanks.

The reports were taken on May 31 and June 1.

“There’s the safety measures in place that prevented the oil from going too far and there are guys that check on the well on a schedule,” Captain Jeff Stinson said.

“They were able to fight it, get it turned off in time to not cause a whole lot of damage in letting the oil get passed those barriers. That’s the main reasons we are trying to find who is responsible for this. The raw crude oil could have spilled out into the woods. There’s a risk for surrounding timber and the water nearby.”

Investigators are working with the companies to determine cost of damages involved which includes loss of oil and cleanup expenses. Captain Stinson says the suspect could be looking at possible felony charges.

“Somebody out there has some information. They may have seen something and didn’t realize that they saw something,” he said. “If you have any direct knowledge specifically of these two days let us know about that as well.”

There is a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and convition of the person or person involved in the crime.

You can call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 870-864-1990.