1 person dead, another injured following a shooting at an apartment complex in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

The incident happened at the East Manor Apartments around 12 a.m.

According to investigators, the two victims were sitting in the parking lot of the apartment complex. One of the victims exited the car and went inside an apartment while the other victim stayed behind.

Shortly after, the man left the apartment and as he began approaching the car, multiple gunshots were fired.

According to statements gathered by investigators, the other victim was asleep in the passenger seat of the car when the shooting occured.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas for treatment of his inuries. According to investigators, he was shot at least four times.

The victims names haven’t been released. No arrests have been made.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Capt. Scott Harwell of the El Dorado Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division, at (870) 881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at (870) 863-INFO. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story.