1 killed, 2 hurt after northwest Arkansas RV explosion

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and two others injured after a recreational vehicle exploded in northwest Arkansas.

The explosion happened Monday in Siloam Springs, near the state’s border with Oklahoma.

A Benton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman tells the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that 83-year-old Leland Dale Dannels died in the blast.

Authorities say a 60-year-old woman was airlifted to a Tulsa burn center with injuries, and a first responder was hit by debris and suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.