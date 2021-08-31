Arkansas National Guard, State Police Deploy to Louisiana to Assist in Hurricane Rescue, Security

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — More than 500 members of the Arkansas National Guard will deploy to Louisiana Tuesday, August 31 and Wednesday, September 1 in the wake of Hurricane Ida, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today.

According to the Arkansas Governor’s Office, 33 Arkansas State Troopers are awaiting federal approval to go to Louisiana to assist Louisiana State Police.

Governor Hutchinson (Ark.) issued the following statement:

“When our neighbors in Louisiana asked for assistance after Hurricane Ida, our immediate response was ‘when, where, and how many,’” Governor Hutchinson said. “This Category 4 hurricane has dealt a significant physical and emotional blow to the state. Our soldiers and troopers will be on the front lines to deliver hope as well as physical assistance as Louisianans face the challenges and uncertainties of the coming days.”

The deployment was requested as an Emergency Management Assistance Compact by the Louisiana National Guard, which asked for two multifunctional battalion headquarters and four multifunctional companies or batteries.