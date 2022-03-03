LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – McDonald’s restaurants across central and southern Arkansas are looking to hire more than 500 employees next week.

According to a release, the company plans to hire 564 employees from March 6-12 during hiring week activities across the region.

Little Rock McDonald’s owner and operator Eliecer Palacios expressed his excitement on the welcoming new faces to stores in Arkansas.

“At the end of the day, McDonald’s is a people business. As local business owners, we work to invest in our people so they can grow, discover career opportunities or take the skills they learn here with us onto the next chapter in their career,” Palacios added.”

Through the McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program, employees will have access to advancement opportunities and the opportunity to qualify for college tuition assistance, according to the release.

If you are interested in applying for a position, visit McDonalds.com/careers or text APPLY to 36453 to start an application via text.