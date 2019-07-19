Arkansas man buys lottery tickets to break $100 bill, walks out with $50,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (7/19/19) Today a Paragould man, who purchased three lottery tickets so he could break a $100 bill to buy gas, claimed a lottery prize worth $50,000.

Jason Jones’ win came from playing the lottery’s $20 instant-ticket game, $50K Blowout. He purchased the ticket from E-Z Mart, 913 E. 9th St. in Mountain Home yesterday.

“I was in town visiting my dad and had to stop for gas,” said Jones. “The clerk’s shift had just started, so I bought a couple of tickets to make change for my $100 bill. I didn’t win anything on the $5 ticket, but I won $20 on the $10 ticket.”

Jones was excited about the $20 win and used that $20 to purchase another instant-ticket and won $100.

Out of the three instant-tickets Jones initially purchased, he saved the $50K Blowout ticket for last. When he scratched away at the $50K Blowout ticket and saw the six prize amounts totaling $50,000, he was dumbstruck.

“I scratched part of the bonus box first and revealed $10, so I thought I only won $10. While scratching the remaining of the ticket, I looked a little bit closer and saw a lot of zeros. I decided to scratch the rest of the bonus box, and it revealed $10,000,” Jones said. “I soon realized this game had the top prize. Even though I purchased the ticket, I was still in disbelief but made sure to sign the back of the ticket!”

Jones first told his wife, Lisa, about his win.

“I thought he said he won $15,000 and couldn’t believe my ears when he told me the actual prize amount,” Lisa said. “His father doesn’t play the lottery and scanned the ticket at the store to determine if Jason was telling the truth.”

Jones plans to pay bills and invest in his business with his winnings.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.