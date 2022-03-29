POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police said a Cleburne County man was arrested after firing a gun at a state trooper Monday night.

According to a release from the ASP, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. along Arkansas Highway 124, near the intersection with Highway 326.

Special agents said the state trooper located a pick-up truck off the highway in a ditch while patrolling the area. That is when authorities said 31-year-old Landon Loyd began shooting at the trooper, who then took cover and returned fire.

ASP officials said Loyd ran away from the scene into a wooded area but was later arrested by the trooper and a Pope County sheriff’s deputy.

Specials agents said that neither Loyd nor the trooper were injured in the crossfire.

The agency said the trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave while authorities conduct a use of deadly force investigation.

The state police have not released the identity of the trooper at this time.

Loyd is being held at the Pope County Jail and is facing charges of attempted capital murder and driving while intoxicated.