LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education overhaul, siding with opponents who argue legislators didn’t follow correct procedures to enact the law immediately.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright issued the temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit challenging a contract approved under the law for a charter school group to run an east Arkansas school district. Wright set a June 20 hearing on the lawsuit.

Opponents of the contract sought to block the move, saying the Legislature violated the Arkansas Constitution by not voting separately on the “emergency clause” that allows the law to take effect immediately. Without that clause, the law can’t take effect until later this summer. Wright ruled opponents were likely to

“The word ‘separate’ cannot mean ‘the same,’” Wright’s ruling said. ”In order to pass a valid and enforceable emergency clause, the Arkansas General Assembly was required by Article 5, Section 1 to hold a separate roll-call vote, and they failed to do so.”