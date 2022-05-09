LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas held its 23rd annual Drug Take Back Day and its safe to say that state residents were committed to the mission with law enforcement collecting more than 28,000 pounds of medications.

Within four hours of the event, state officials said that 126 law enforcement agencies collected 28,480 pounds of medications, which is equivalent to 12.92 tons.

The top 10 collections by law enforcement agencies on Arkansas Drug Take Back Day were:

1. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office – 6,599 pounds

2. Baxter County Sheriff’s Office – 1,408 pounds

3. Washington County Sheriff’s Office – 1,198 pounds

4. 8th Judicial District (Bi-State) Drug Task Force – 875 pounds

5. Benton Police Department – 840 pounds

6. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Police Department – 800 pounds

7. North Little Rock Police Department – 748 pounds

8. Jonesboro Police Department – 697 pounds

9. Sherwood Police Department – 590 pounds

10. Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office – 570 pounds

Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane expressed his gratitude of another successful event and advised where those who missed the event can dispose of expired and unneeded medications.

“The continuous success is due to dedicated Arkansans and our partnerships. Please don’t forget that if you missed this event, we have permanent drop boxes throughout Arkansas were the expired and unneeded medications can be properly disposed,” Lane noted.

To find the nearest drop-off box, visit ARTakeBack.org.