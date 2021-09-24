Arkansas: Hampton residents are forced to evacuate due a pipeline rupture

ARKANSAS, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Hampton residents from Calhoun County were forced to evacuate on Thursday evening due to a pipeline rupture near the city of Harrell, Arkansas.

I’m right here on main st in the city of Hampton that connects both affected areas of the East and West side. Just a few hours ago there was a lot of traffic going on and a few gas stations were closed.

I spoke to a few residents and they shared their concern.

Ballan was one of the affected residents who says he witnessed the moment when it happened.

“The picture shows a cloud of it blowing up, yeah, it could’ve been worse.” Says Ballan.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says they received a notice of a possible pipeline rupture on Calhoun County road 26 at the Arkansas Gravel when a backhoe hit the line while digging causing an anhydrous ammonia leak prompting the residents to evacuate

“On my arrival, I saw a large cloud of ammonia escaping, there was no doubt we had a significant rupture. We immediately started the evacuation of the immediate area.” Says

Calhoun County Sheriff, Vernon Morris.

“Everybody did their part by knocking on peoples doors getting them out so we wouldn’t inhale. They shut this town down, they wouldn’t let nobody in, they sent you out, you couldn’t get in until they told you to come back in. and when they told us to come back in is when we came back in.” Says a Hampton resident, Regina Murphy.

Again there were no injuries during this exploitation, sheriff Morris says they will continue to work intensively to repair the damage. we will keep you informed with any further development.