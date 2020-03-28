Arkansas guard Mason Jones declares for NBA draft

FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Arkansas guard Mason Jones (15) drives against LSU defender Skylar Mays (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. Jones was selected to the Associated Press All-SEC first team announced Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Jones also tied for AP SEC Player of the Year. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas guard Mason Jones has declared for the NBA draft.

Jones made the announcement on social media, and the University of Arkansas confirmed the decision with a congratulatory statement.

Thank you Razorback nation ❤️



All God 🤝 pic.twitter.com/74FQdOajyT — Mase (@masonjones2) March 27, 2020

Jones was The Associated Press’ co-SEC Player of the Year. The 6-foot-5 junior averaged 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season.

He shot 45.3% from the field overall and 35.1% from 3-point range.

In his post, he thanked the fans and his family and close friends.

He called playing in the NBA a “lifelong dream.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.