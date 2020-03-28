FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas guard Mason Jones has declared for the NBA draft.
Jones made the announcement on social media, and the University of Arkansas confirmed the decision with a congratulatory statement.
Jones was The Associated Press’ co-SEC Player of the Year. The 6-foot-5 junior averaged 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season.
He shot 45.3% from the field overall and 35.1% from 3-point range.
In his post, he thanked the fans and his family and close friends.
He called playing in the NBA a “lifelong dream.”
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- “We’ll be able to bounce back: Local mayors calm Covid-19 economic worries
- Arkansas guard Mason Jones declares for NBA draft
- The Latest: Trump presses manufacturers to build ventilators
- US-run maquiladoras go on monthlong work-stoppage in Juarez
- Coronavirus relief package passes but it didn’t come easy