Arkansas group submits marijuana amendment to state secretary, aims for recreational legalization

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Arkansas True Grass has submitted a proposed constitutional amendment to the state secretary’s office that would allow the legalization of cultivation, production, distribution or possession of marijuana to anyone 21 and older.

Medical marijuana was legalized during 2016 and dispensaries began selling medical marijuana in May 2019.

The group is gathering signatures to try to legalize recreational marijuana across the state.

The group has until July 3, 2020 to gather at least 89,151 signatures from registered voters to qualify for the November 2020 ballot.

They propose that the Arkansas Agriculture Department and the Alcoholic Beverage Control regulate the cultivation and production of recreational marijuana, and that those with the agriculture department issue two types commercial licenses that would allow an unlimited number of plants: Class A, which would permit the possession, cultivation, transport and sale of the recreational pot, plants and seeds, as well a Class B license, which would allow the possession, cultivation, production, transport and sale of recreational pot, plants and seeds, and also allows the production and sale of products produced from the plant.

Those in the group propose businesses that pay for the Class A license to pay no more than $250 annually, and businesses with a Class B license to pay up to $500 annually.

They propose anyone 21 and older should be allowed to possess up to 12 plants. They suggest Arkansans should be allowed to possess an unlimited number of seeds — as long as they’re out of public view –, and should be allowed daily to purchase up to four ounces of marijuana that can be smoked or vaped — as long as they’re out of public view — and that an unlimited number of items may be produced from a marijuana plant.

Those in the group didn’t forget nonresidents. They’re included in the proposal, too. The group proposes nonresidents be allowed up to one ounce daily of marijuana that can be smoked or vaped, and up to 72 ounces in the form of edibles or drinks daily.

The amendment states products should not appeal to juveniles.

It also states that recreational marijuana shouldn’t be sold less than 1,500 feet from a school, daycare or church.

Arkansas True Grass also suggests that any non-violent marijuana offender who violated the Arkansas Uniform Substances Act and is incarcerated should be released. Those who violated that act and are out on probation or parole should be off those statuses, as they suggest the records of those who violated this act prior to the amendment’s effective date, Nov. 4, 2020, should be expunged.

Anyone needing more information is encouraged to visit the Arkansas True Grass website, here.