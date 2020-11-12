Arkansas governor warns of ‘difficult’ decisions over virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor is warning the state faces “difficult” decisions if the state’s hospitals run out of space because of a surge in coronavirus cases.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday repeated his resistance to additional restrictions on businesses, despite the state hitting a record number of hospitalizations and growth in cases this week.
The Republican governor said those difficult decisions could be triggered if the state doesn’t have any hospital space.
Hutchinson made the comments in a discussion with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement and the Arkansas Municipal League broadcast live on Facebook.
