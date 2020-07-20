Arkansas governor: Masks shouldn’t be about politics’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says that wearing masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus shouldn’t be about politics. When asked during an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” about whether President Donald Trump was sending out mixed messages on wearing masks, Hutchinson said “that example needs to be set by our national leadership.” Trump didn’t wear a mask in public until a visit to a military hospital on July 11. Hutchison last week signed an order requiring masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible. The order takes effect Monday. Hutchinson had previously resisted issuing such a statewide mandate.

