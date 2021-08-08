Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson has different views on his ban mask mandate bill

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks during a news conference in Little Rock, Ark. Gov. Hutchinson on Thursday, March 25, 2021 signed a law banning transgender women and girls from competing in school sports teams consistent with their gender identity. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 8, 2021, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson shared that he has different views on a bill he signed in April to ban mask mandates in Arkansas.

Hutchinson admitted that “facts change” and that signing the bill when COVID-19 cases were low in the state was “an error.”

With schools reopening for the fall and the Delta variant on the rise, the Governor wanted to give school districts the option to require masks or not. On August 6, an Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the ban after the state lawmakers left it in place despite Hutchinson’s call for the state to reverse the law.

In Arkansas’ Marion School District, approximately 900 teachers and students are currently in quarantine.

However, there have been improvements of Arkansas residents receiving the vaccine. The state is the 38th with 60% of Arkansans with at least one dose.

Hutchinson plans to continue to engage in “community conversations” to increase the vaccination rate in Arkansas.