The day of the week affects how much you pay at the pump. (Photo: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As families gather to celebrate Independence Day, many should consider filling up their tanks as gas prices continue to drop in Arkansas.

AAA reported Monday that the average gas price in the Natural State is $4.36 per gallon. This price is down one cent from Sunday and eight cents from a week ago. Diesel fuel dropped to $5.33 per gallon.

Throughout the state, drivers in Montgomery County are paying the highest average of $4.86 per gallon. Drivers in Greene County are paying the lowest average of $4 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff has a gas average of $4.40 per gallon. Gas in Hot Springs is averaging around $4.30 per gallon. Trailing behind, gas in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area is averaging around $4.29 per gallon.

The national gas average is $4.80 per gallon, dropping one cent from Sunday.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.