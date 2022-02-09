LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Wednesday morning, showing an increase in confirmed cases.

According to the ADH, there were 50 new influenza cases reported in the state within the last seven days. Health officials also reported an increase in hospitalizations with nine Arkansans being hospitalized, bringing the total to 104.

Fortunately, there were no deaths this week with the total number of deaths remaining at eight this flu season. Health officials noted that during the 2020-2021 flu season, Arkansas reported 24 influenza-related deaths.

The report shows that 3,686 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since Sept. 27, 2021.

Health officials noted in the report that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

The ADH reported that the average daily school absenteeism rate this week was 7.72%, a decrease from last week’s percentage of 8.94%.

View the full flu report here or visit the ADH website for past weekly reports.