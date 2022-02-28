WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – A West Memphis firefighter was killed on Saturday morning while providing assistance during a traffic accident on the side of the interstate, authorities say.

Jason Lang, a firefighter with the West Memphis Fire Department since December 2021 was in route to an EMT clinical training class in Pine Bluff when he stopped to help. While providing assistance, Lang was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler passing by.

“Firefighter, Jason Lang immediately, and without hesitation, bravely made the ultimate sacrifice, and he will always be remembered for his legacy and bravery for serving others,” Chief Barry Ealy says.

The West Memphis Fire Department and the City of West Memphis are deeply saddened by the loss of Jason Lang and ask the community to join them in celebrating his life and dedication.

“I call on the people of West Memphis and the entire Mid-South region to join me in remembering him, and continue to pray for his family, friends, and our first responders,” said Mayor Marco McClendon.