Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Arkansas couple charged with murder in death of infant daughter

News

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A southwest Arkansas couple has been charged in Miller County with second-degree murder in the death of their 7-month-old daughter and endangering the welfare of the girl’s twin brother.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that Crystal Morrow, 24, Dustin Harley, 19, both of Fouke, are charged in September death of Kimberly Harley and with neglecting their son.

Online jail records show both Morrow and Harley are in custody and court records do not list attorneys to speak on behalf of the couple.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories