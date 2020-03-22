Arkansas Coronavirus cases rise, include 13 at nursing home

A South Korean soldier wearing protective gears cleans his goggles to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 6, 2020. South Korea’s premier has criticized Japan’s 14-day quarantine on all visitors from South Korea due to its viral outbreak, demanding that Tokyo immediately withdraw the “excessive and irrational measures.” (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (03-21-2020) — Arkansas health officials say there are now 100 cases of coronavirus in the state, including at least 13 residents and staff of a Little Rock nursing home.

The state announced Friday that the number of coronavirus cases had risen overnight from 62 to 96, and by nightfall to 100.

The new cases include 13 residents and staff of the Briarwood Nursing Home and Rehab in Little Rock.

The Health Department said there are also cases at a nursing home in Pine Bluff and another in Centerton.

Arkansas has imposed sweeping restrictions because of the outbreak and closed its schools until April 17.

