Arkansas continues to increase testing, Cummins Corrections facility dealing with outbreak

News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 40 with 1,781 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in an April 19 news conference.

The Governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

Dr. Nate Smith announced that 88 people are hospitalized which is up 2 from yesterday.

As of right now there are 1,020 active cases according to the ADH.

He then updated us on the situation at the Cummins Corrections facility.

Cummins:

Almost 1,400 tested at Cummins AEL lab in Memphis (974 in 2 days) which resulted in 348 positive, more results are pending, and almost all cases are asymptomatic. 3 have been hospitalized.

