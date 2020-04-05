Arkansas church to follow rules on large services amid virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (04-04-2020) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says a church that officials had accused of disregarding restrictions on large group gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic has agreed to comply with the rules.

Officials had threatened to issue a directive ordering Awaken Church in Jonesboro to comply.

But Hutchinson said Saturday that the church agreed to follow the rules aimed at stopping the virus’ spread.

Hutchinson also announced that he’s directed the state’s travel industry to not provide lodging to out-of-state recreational travelers to discourage tourism.

State health officials said Saturday that the number of people with coronavirus had risen to at least 743, an increase of 100 from the day before.

