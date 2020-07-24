Arkansas board approves ballot title for proposed amendment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas board has approved a ballot title and popular name for a proposed constitutional amendment that would shift the authority for redrawing legislative and congressional boundaries for the next decade. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the state Board of Election Commissioners voted Wednesday to advance the amendment proposed by The Arkansas Voters First. The measure would allow a new commission, including three Democrats, three Republicans and three independents, to redraw the legislative districts. The state Board of Apportionment, which is made up of the governor, attorney general and secretary of state, has that authority now.
- Trump says he’ll throw out first pitch at Yankee’s game in August
- Vixen East Water System in Caldwell Parish has issued a system wide boil advisory
- Texans lead the way through two rounds at Bayou DeSiard’s Cottonstates Invitational
- Mississippi deputy dies after saving son at Florida beach
- Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.