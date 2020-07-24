Arkansas board approves ballot title for proposed amendment

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, a voter drops off their mail-in ballot prior to the primary election, in Willow Grove, Pa. The civic ritual of casting a ballot has been disrupted by a global pandemic and dramatically animated by social unrest. And If the results of a frustrating, chaotic primary in Georgia are a measure, the notion of democracy itself will also be on the ballot in the November election. Congress is now considering sending $3.6 billion to states to help facilitate safe and fair elections as part of another round of relief funds to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas board has approved a ballot title and popular name for a proposed constitutional amendment that would shift the authority for redrawing legislative and congressional boundaries for the next decade. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the state Board of Election Commissioners voted Wednesday to advance the amendment proposed by The Arkansas Voters First. The measure would allow a new commission, including three Democrats, three Republicans and three independents, to redraw the legislative districts. The state Board of Apportionment, which is made up of the governor, attorney general and secretary of state, has that authority now.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.