Arkansas bicyclist dies after tumbling down a 30-foot slope

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a bicyclist has died after falling down a 30-foot (9-meter) embankment off a central Arkansas highway.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler says Jim Krause died Saturday morning on Highway 300 near Wye Mountain. A Pulaski County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Wye Mountain is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

Sadler says Krause was listed as a participant in the annual Big Dam Bridge 100, which drew nearly 3,500 cyclists this year.

The 54-year-old Fort Smith man was the president of the River Valley Cycling Club.

Sadler says witnesses heard a loud pop near Krause’s tire before he fell.

The event’s executive director, Fred Phillips, expressed his deepest condolences for Krause’s family and loved ones.

