LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas early voting began Monday, October 24, 2022. Before heading to get your votes in, it is important to know the issues you will be voting on. Here’s what is on the Arkansas ballot:

Issue 1: This will give the state legislature the ability to call a special session. Right now, the governor is the only official who can call a special session, and if this issue is supported, the state legislature will be given the ability to do it also.

Issue 2: This issue is called the Constitutional Amendment and Ballot Initiative Reform Amendment. It would change the number of votes that are required for the approval of initiated acts and constitutional amendments. The threshold would be increased from 50% to 60%.

Issue 3: This is the Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment. The issue would change the state constitution in order to prohibit state and local governments from interfering with religious exercise unless the government provides a reason to do so.

Issue 4: This issue focuses on the state’s marijuana laws. It would allow people at the age of 21 or older to have and use up to an ounce of marijuana.

Polls will be open Monday – Friday from 8 AM to 6 PM and Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Early voting runs through November 7, 2022. For help locating the closest polling location to you, visit the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website at SOS.Arkansas.gov.