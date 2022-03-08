LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Rutledge announced a suit against Carla Jordan, of Sherwood, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The office reported that despite not having the proper credentials, Jordan, a cosmetologist, advertised herself to be a doctor authorized to perform both medical and dental procedures, while also teaching and certifying individuals to be able to perform the same procedures.

According to the office, the complaint alleges Jordan would charge 5,000 dollars per person for a five-hour dental whitening course, despite Arkansas law only authorizing credentialed dentists and dental hygienists to perform dental whitening procedures.

“Carla Jordan violated the trust of many Arkansans who were seeking to learn a new skill in order to provide for their families,” Rutledge said. “Not only did she take advantage of those taking her classes, but she exposed many Arkansans to potentially dangerous practices when she performed medical and dental procedures on them without the proper knowledge or licensure.”

The Attorney General’s Office was notified that Jordan was soliciting individuals to complete training courses she taught so that individuals may be licensed to perform teeth whitening, skin tag removal, and freckle removal procedures. The attorney general’s office reported that these procedures fall within the scope of the practice of medicine and the practice of dentistry as defined by Arkansas law.

According to Rutledge’s office, Jordan lacks the licensing and education required to practice medicine or dentistry in the State of Arkansas, thus not only deceiving those who paid for her courses, but also creating potentially dangerous situations for those Arkansans who received the procedures.

To verify a medical practitioner’s license or to file a complaint against a medical practitioner visit the Arkansas Medical Board online. To verify a dentist’s license or to file a complaint against a dentist click here. For more information related to consumer tips, call the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at (800)-482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov. To view the lawsuit click here, and to view the exhibits click here.