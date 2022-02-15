EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE,KARD)– The El Dorado Airport Commission held its monthly meeting yesterday where they discussed various task on their agenda. One topic of discussion was the approval of a $611,600 funding request to assist with the runway rehabilitation project at South Arkansas Regional Airport at Goodwin Field.

On Feb. 1, The El Dorado Works board approved the funding request to provide a 10% grant to rehabilitate Runway 4-22. El Dorado Works tax is a one cent, city sales tax that goes towards economic development and quality of life projects for community.

Additionally, The El Dorado City Council approved the distribution of funds to the El Dorado Airport Commission.

Rehabbing Runway 4-22 helps extend its lifespan for an additional 15 to 20 years.

This project is a part of the airport’s five-year outlook plan that will go into effect in 2023.